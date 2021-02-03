Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Stock Price Up 1%

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.