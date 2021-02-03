Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE OIA opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.