Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE OIA opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.