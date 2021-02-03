Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMN opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.