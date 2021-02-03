Invesco Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:VBF opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

