Invesco Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE:VBF opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $21.78.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
