Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 9,545,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 35,487,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

INUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

