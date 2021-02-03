Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 645.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $384.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

