Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Decreased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 3.0% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.45. 22,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

