Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IKTSY. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

