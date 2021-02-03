Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $6.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

