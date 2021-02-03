International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.00. 221,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

