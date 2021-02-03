International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.74. 130,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

