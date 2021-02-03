International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

