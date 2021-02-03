International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 794 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,253 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,375 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,301,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,817 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,079.33 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.