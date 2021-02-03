International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.