International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 514.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

