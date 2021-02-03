International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRG opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

