International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTR opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

