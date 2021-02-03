International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 49.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Sabre by 13.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

