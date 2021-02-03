International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 526 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,335,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after buying an additional 326,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 344.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after buying an additional 151,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,254.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

