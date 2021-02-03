International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,914 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $141,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $185,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.