International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 152 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $207.11 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $211.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.41 and its 200-day moving average is $175.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.