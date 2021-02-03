Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,442 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.15. 26,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,018. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

