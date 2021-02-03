Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICE opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

