Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past three months. Recently, the company posted sales numbers for fourth-quarter 2020, which came ahead of management’s expectations and improved sequentially. Notably, net sales amounted to $184 million, up 3.5% year over year. In fact, an uptrend in the sales led Inter Parfums to raise earnings guidance for 2020. Apart from these, management is optimistic about its strategic partnerships with Origines-parfums and Moncler SpA. Moreover, Inter Parfums is optimistic about its new product pipeline for 2021. However, net sales in the company’s U.S.-based operations declined in fourth-quarter. Also, Inter Parfums’ performance may be affected by its presence in the international markets, which exposes it to risks like unfavorable currency translations and governmental actions among others.”

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

