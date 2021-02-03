Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 32,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 150,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 61,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

