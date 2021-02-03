Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,700. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

