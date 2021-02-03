Insula Market Capitalization Achieves $127,238.51 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Insula token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insula has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Insula has a market capitalization of $127,238.51 and $1,739.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00107182 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003077 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00019041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,162 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

