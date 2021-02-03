Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.96. The stock had a trading volume of 205,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,840. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $354.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

