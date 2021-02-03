Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

