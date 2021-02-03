Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 176.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,881,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,660. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $113.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

