Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded down $8.76 on Wednesday, reaching $539.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,285. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.