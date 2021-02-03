Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,041. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $262.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.40 and its 200 day moving average is $236.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

