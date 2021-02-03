Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 279.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

