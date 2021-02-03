Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,574 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

BAC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,208,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

