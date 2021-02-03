Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.33.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $229.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,781,460.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Insiders sold 116,187 shares of company stock valued at $19,684,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

