Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $17,963.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,494,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

