Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 756 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $96,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02.

On Friday, November 20th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 22,500 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $2,510,100.00.

NASDAQ Z opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $153.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.