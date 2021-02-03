Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Sells 15,984 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TPTX stock opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.23.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
