Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Sells 15,984 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TPTX stock opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.