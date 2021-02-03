Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 48,009 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,425,315.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88.

Shares of TTD opened at $831.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.74, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $828.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

