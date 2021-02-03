Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 625 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25.

On Monday, November 30th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $44,706.25.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $88.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,523,000 after buying an additional 409,192 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after buying an additional 133,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

