Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells 20,600 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,322,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,018. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

