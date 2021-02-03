Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $19,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,615.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $21,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $24,550.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $21,830.00.

On Monday, November 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

Shares of RAPT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 76,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

