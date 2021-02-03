Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,505,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00.

NYSE:PANW opened at $387.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $390.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

