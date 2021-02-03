Insider Selling: Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CEO Sells 21,926 Shares of Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

