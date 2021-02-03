Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Major Shareholder Sells 30,404 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 30,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 89,333 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $6,647,268.53.

On Monday, January 25th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 16,320 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,162,473.60.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $7,347,289.00.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

