Insider Selling: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Major Shareholder Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $7,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,194,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,081,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

INZY stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.