Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $5.20 on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 112,290 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 927.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

