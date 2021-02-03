Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Insider Sells 46,113 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blink Charging alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Donald Engel sold 60,868 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $3,046,443.40.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00.

Blink Charging stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blink Charging by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.