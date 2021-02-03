Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells 1,883 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $96,823.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,237.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AXNX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 366,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,523. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

