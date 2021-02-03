Insider Selling: Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Sells 8,346 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ARLO opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 801.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

